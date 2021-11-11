Look: Dwyane Wade Reacts To The Odell Beckham News

The sports world was enraptured with Odell Beckham Jr.‘s free agency process for much of the last week. On Thursday, fans everywhere finally got the receiver’s decision.

Beckham is headed to bright and sunny California to join the Los Angeles Rams.

The former Cleveland Browns wideout agreed to a one-year deal to join the Rams for the remainder of the season, as first reported by Adam Schefter. He reportedly chose to go to Los Angeles over becoming a member of the Green Bay Packers, the other finalist in the sweepstakes.

Needless to say, Beckham’s decision to join the Rams was all that sports fans could talk about on Thursday afternoon. Even former NBA star Dwyane Wade took to Twitter, albeit a bit late, to give his thoughts on the signing.

“Ohhhhhh I’m late. OBJ to LA??? Man stop. The Wade’s Stadium Suite prices just went up,” Wade joked on Twitter Thursday.

Wade wasn’t the only former or current NBA star to weigh in on the news of Beckham’s signing with the Rams. Lakers forward LeBron James welcomed the receiver to Los Angeles in a tweet almost immediately after news of the deal broke.

“It’s GO TIME!!” James wrote on Twitter.

It’s no wonder why Beckham’s signing held the attention of sports fans and figures everywhere on Thursday and for the better part of the last week. The 29-year-old was once a Pro Bowler caliber talent, who made exciting plays every time he stepped onto the field.

That “wow” factor with Beckham has disappeared in recent years as a torn ACL slowed him down and he continued to grow more upset with his situation in Cleveland. However, the Rams are hoping that he can return to Pro Bowl form, just in time to help the organization chase a Super Bowl.

Wade, his family and the rest of the world hoping to see Beckham back on the field may get the chance to see him suit up on Monday against the San Francisco 49ers.

If he doesn’t play against the Niners, Beckham won’t make his Rams debut for over two weeks when LA takes on Green Bay on Nov. 28.