Eli Manning Makes Surprising Admission About Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been the talk of the NFL for the past few weeks. After finally splitting from the Cleveland Browns and entering free agency, the three-time Pro Bowler landed on the Los Angeles Rams.

He made his debut for his new team on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

Seeing Beckham in a Rams jersey was a shock for many, but it wasn’t the only surprise involving the wide receiver to take place during Monday Night Football. On the weekly “ManningCast,” it was revealed that the former New York Giants wide receiver had a conversation earlier this week with his old quarterback, Eli Manning.

Eli shared the fascinating tidbit during ESPN’s alternate broadcast on Monday. He didn’t explain the circumstances that led to their conversation, but he did share some insight from their chat.

“He knows he needs to get back to playing football, playing good football and doing the things that he’s been able to do over the last couple years. And that’s making plays,” Manning said of Beckham, via Madelyn Burke.

Eli Manning says he spoke with Odell this week about everything he’s going through, “he knows he needs to get back to playing football, playing good football and doing the things that he’s been able to do over the last couple of years, and that’s making plays” — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) November 16, 2021

Manning’s conversation with Beckham likely took place because he was preparing for this week’s broadcast, but the fact that a talk happened at all is fairly surprising. The two didn’t exactly leave their relationship in the best state when the Giants traded the Pro Bowl receiver to the Browns back in 2019.

Manning and Beckham traded subtle barbs in the media after their split, but clearly nothing was bad enough for the two to stop communicating all together. With the Giants quarterback now retired and the receiver on to greener pastures, the former teammates were able to put aside their differences, at least for a little while.

Beckham is certainly trying to leave the drama of the past few weeks behind him for good by putting the focus back on his play on the field. He’ll get a chance to do that with the high-powered Rams in the next few weeks as LA makes a push for the playoffs.

