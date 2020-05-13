Eric Dickerson Uses 1 Word To Describe New Rams Uniforms

Earlier today, the Los Angeles Rams unveiled their new uniforms for the 2020 season. There is certainly a large amount of fans that like the new look, but the majority of football fanatics aren’t feeling the latest threads.

Los Angeles will play the 2020 season inside its new venue, SoFi Stadium. It only makes sense for the team to have a fresh look for this fall, especially with so many stars on the roster, such as Aaron Donald, Jared Goff, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey.

While the current generation of Rams are thrilled with the new uniforms, it appears Eric Dickerson isn’t all that pleased with them. In fact, the Rams legendary running back called them “soft” during an appearance on AM 570 LA Sports.

“This is football and this has nothing to do with surfing or waves,” Dickerson said on Lunchtime With Roggin and Rodney. “This is a man’s sport. And to me, it just looks soft and doesn’t look like football.”

Dickerson is one of the most respected figures in the history of the franchise, so his thoughts on the new uniforms definitely hold some weight.

The reality is that Los Angeles’ new uniforms embrace the vibrant lifestyle that takes place in that city. Besides, the helmets are actually pretty neat.

As long as the franchise can sell jerseys this fall they’ll be happy with the new design.

