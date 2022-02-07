Erin Andrews Reveals What She Told Matthew Stafford After Trade

Erin Andrews must have known that Matthew Stafford would be in the Super Bowl this season.

Stafford was traded from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams last offseason as he badly needed a fresh start.

Andrews has come to know the Stafford family pretty well and remembers what she said to him after he got traded to L.A.

“I said, Hey Nine, I expect to get that interview on the field when you win this thing,” Andrews revealed on the Calm Down with Erin and Charissa podcast.

Awww! This is so wholesome🥺 @ErinAndrews said this to Matthew Stafford after he had just signed with the @RamsNFL.

Andrews got the interview last Sunday when Stafford and the Rams clinched the NFC Championship over the 49ers, 20-17.

This will be the Rams’ second Super Bowl berth in the last five years with Sean McVay at the helm.

Stafford had a resurgent season after he threw for 4,886 yards along with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. In the playoffs, he’s been money with 905 yards passing and six touchdowns to only one interception.

Super Bowl LVI between the Bengals and Rams will take place on Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET.