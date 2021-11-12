Odell Beckham’s dramatic and ultimately unnecessary free-agency decision was finally made on Thursday afternoon.

Beckham, 29, has decided to sign with the Los Angeles Rams. In doing so, he joins a Super Bowl contender and elevates one of the best offenses in the NFL. It’s a win-win, right? Wrong.

ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark is not a fan of Beckham’s decision. He had a three-word response to the news: “I hate it.”

Clark thinks Beckham won’t get the touches with the Rams he would have received from other contenders more in need of a star wideout.

“I hate this move for Odell Beckham Jr.,” Clark said. “He won’t show he’s a top wide receiver with the Rams. It’s a risky decision.”

.@realrclark25 "hates" that OBJ chose to sign with the Rams. "Get to a spot where he could show he could still be a top 10, 15 WR in this league. … Obviously those weren't his priorities." 😶 pic.twitter.com/h26oliRHyD — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 12, 2021

Ryan Clark, like the rest of us, clearly believed Odell Beckham Jr. desired getting touches more than anything else. He was wrong.

Beckham’s decision to sign with the Rams tells us everything we need to know. He wants to win a Super Bowl. We don’t blame him. The clock is ticking on his NFL career. And he may not get another opportunity with a better team.

The Rams are poised to go on a Super Bowl run. Their offense is elite and will only get better with OBJ in the mix.

Sure, Beckham won’t get the touches in Los Angeles he would have gotten in Green Bay or Kansas City. But the Rams are better fit to win it all.