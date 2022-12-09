ESPN Analyst Makes His Thoughts On Baker Mayfield Very Clear

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Baker Mayfield #17 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after his team's 17-16 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on December 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield had an incredible debut with the Rams on Thursday night, leading the team on a 98-yard game-winning touchdown drive.

What made Mayfield's performance so impressive was the fact that he was claimed off waivers on Tuesday. He didn't have a lot of time to learn Sean McVay's playbook.

Despite what transpired on the field on Thursday night, ESPN's Ryan Clark isn't ready to change his mind about Mayfield being a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Clark explained on "Get Up" that he would like to see more consistency from Mayfield.

"Baker Mayfield competed. I feel like Baker Mayfield competes every time he steps onto the field," Clark said. "But can we see this consistently? Can we see a mature adult, not only in the locker room but on the field each and every week. Those aren't things that we've seen from Baker Mayfield over an extended period of time."

Mayfield will have a few more opportunities to prove that he can once again be a full-time starter in the NFL.

The Rams are expected to start Mayfield at quarterback during Matthew Stafford's absence.

On Dec. 19, the Rams will face the Packers on national television. We'll see if Mayfield can have another stellar performance.