ESPN Analyst Names QB Under “Most Pressure” This Weekend

Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo will all battle for a trip to the Super Bowl this weekend. But who is under the most pressure to win their game?

On Friday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, NFL analysts Rob Ninkovich and Ryan Clark both argued that the Stafford is under the most pressure as his Los Angeles Rams host the San Francisco 49ers. They pointed out that Stafford’s predecessor, Jared Goff, already led the team to a Super Bowl. So Stafford needs to bring them back and finish the deal.

Clark was particularly excited at the prospect of seeing Stafford play. He believes firmly that Stafford is under the most pressure in the NFC Championship Game.

“No other quarterback has more pressure than Matthew Stafford this week,” Clark said. “I cannot wait to see if he excels or if he folds.”

It’s a pretty easy case to make that Matthew Stafford has the most pressure on him. The Rams mortgaged their future to bring him into the fold to begin with, trading several high draft picks to pry him from the Detroit Lions.

In the regular season, Stafford justified the Rams’ confidence, having a career year with 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns while completing 67-percent of his passes.

This is the first postseason in which Stafford has had a team this good. We’re going to find out once and for all if he is the elite quarterback that fans have wanted him to prove he is.

Do you agree that Stafford is under the most pressure this weekend?