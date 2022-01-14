ESPN Analyst Names The 1 QB Under Most Pressure In Playoffs

The NFL playoffs are set to get underway on Saturday and there’s no shortage of great matchups.

One, in particular, that’s expected to get a lot of eyes is the Rams-Cardinals game on Monday night. The Rams started out the season red-hot but faded a bit before winning the NFC West last Sunday.

ESPN’s Ryan Clark appeared on Friday morning’s Get Up and thinks that Matthew Stafford is under the most pressure in the playoffs.

“This is the game where the excuses stop, where it’s the Detroit Lions excuses, where he never had anyone around him and that Matthew Stafford was playing by himself and that if he ever gets in a place where the conditions are optimal he’d be one of the greatest of all time,” Clark said. “Well, this is it. This is time for Matthew Stafford to rewrite his entire career, rewrite his entire history, change the perception of who he’s been as a player for over a decade.”

“He has the team around him, he has the head coach. He was brought here to win a Super Bowl and nothing else. That is the reason he is a Los Angeles Ram. Sean McVay thought Jared Goff had gotten them to the height he can get them, which was to the Super Bowl a few years back. He did not believe he was that same player, he did not believe he could have that same success. But he believed in Matthew Stafford. This is the time. It’s put up or shut up.”

Stafford finished the season with 41 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions on 4,886 yards but has struggled the last three games.

During that time, he has six touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

He needs to get to a higher level if the Rams are to go on a deep playoff run.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.