For the third time so far this season, the Los Angeles Rams were pushed around and bullied at the line of scrimmage in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. It’s now a trend and major cause for concern.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovksy discussed the Rams’ struggles during NFL Live on Tuesday afternoon. He thinks it boils down to one thing: interior offensive line struggles.

To fix the issue, Orlovksy believes the Rams should put Matthew Stafford under center more often and utilize play action to essentially overshadow problems at the interior.

“I think the last two weeks the Rams offense has gotten exposed. … It’s the interior of their offensive line. … They played against Tennessee and San Francisco and they got whooped, interior of their offensive line,” said Orlovsky. “I think they really have to focus on putting Matthew Stafford under center because when they put him under center it protects the weakest part of their offense which is the interior of their offensive line.”

.@danorlovsky7 explains what the Rams need to fix heading into their bye week and @mspears96 was only trying to hear one thing 😂 pic.twitter.com/rtxoP2zoeT — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 16, 2021

Dan Orlovksy reaffirmed his position via Twitter, as well.

Sean needs to remember what got him here @RamsNFL https://t.co/im4wyaf0Vb — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 16, 2021

There’s no doubt the Rams have an explosive offense. But it’s concerning they struggle against physical football teams.

NFL Playoffs are most typically won by the toughest teams. The Rams are not a tough football team right now. They really haven’t been with Sean McVay at the helm.

The other issue at hand is Matthew Stafford’s recent poor play. McVay might want to work on his offensive scheme, fix the running game and protect his quarterback more often.

The Rams get a much-needed bye this weekend before taking on the Packers at Lambeau a week later.