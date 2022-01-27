ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Rams vs. 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have won six in a row against their division rival, the Los Angeles Rams. Will they make it seven in the NFC Championship Game Sunday?

ESPN has released its new prediction for the game, using its Football Power Index (FPI). For those unfamiliar, the FPI is “a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season.”

For this weekend’s matchup, the computer favors the home team.

The Rams have a 59.4% chance of winning, according to the FPI.

The last time these two teams met was actually earlier this month. In the regular season finale, the 49ers beat the Rams in overtime at SoFi Stadium to clinch a playoff berth.

San Francisco got to this point in the postseason by beating the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers on the road. They will be technically be the “away” team on Sunday, but could have an advantage in terms of fan turnout.

The NFC West champion Rams, meanwhile, beat the Arizona Cardinals at home in the wild card round before going on the road and eliminating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

Kickoff for Rams-49ers is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.