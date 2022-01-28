ESPN Insider Names 1 Team That Could Sign Odell Beckham Jr

Shortly after Odell Beckham Jr. was waived by the Cleveland Browns, he signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams. That ended up being a really wise move.

Beckham finished the regular season with 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns. His late-season momentum carried over to the playoffs, hauling in four passes for 54 yards and a score in the Wild Card round.

In his second playoff game with the Rams, Beckham had six catches for 69 yards in a thrilling win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Although the Rams will most likely want to re-sign Beckham in free agency, the All-Pro wideout will have other suitors.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Kansas City Chiefs could pursue Beckham in free agency. He’d give them a really great No. 2 wide receiver opposite of Tyreek Hill.

The Kansas City Chiefs could pursue Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency this offseason, per @JFowlerESPN pic.twitter.com/abJYzgrlIU — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 28, 2022

If the Chiefs want to add another playmaker to their offense in the offseason, acquiring Beckham makes a ton of sense. Besides, this isn’t the first time they’re being linked to him.

Before Beckham agreed to a deal with the Rams, there were some reports that said the Chiefs were the favorites to sign him.

Beckham can boost his value heading into free agency with a strong performance this Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.