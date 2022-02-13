ESPN Will Reportedly Attempt To Hire Sean McVay

There are rumors circulating that Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay might walk away if he can’t get a lucrative extension from the team. If that happens, the Worldwide Leader in Sports is apparently ready to pounce.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, ESPN will attempt to add McVay to their Monday Night Football lineup if he leaves the Rams. Marchand noted that Fox and Amazon could be options too with Troy Aikman currently in limbo.

McVay would probably get a massive payday if he joined the media sphere as well. Marchand reported that he could have offers upwards of $10 million per year for his services. McVay currently earns around $8.5 million a year.

The Rams head coach made waves last week when he suggested that he wouldn’t be an “NFL coaching lifer”. He walked that statement back by texting NFL insider Ian Rapoport “I’m committed to this team and coaching.”

NEWS: ESPN would immediately be an option for McVay, but Amazon and Fox would also be a possibility with Troy Aikman figuring out what network(s) he will be on in future. https://t.co/dteWBaAXBh — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 13, 2022

In his five years as the head coach of the Rams, Sean McVay has brought the team to heights not seen since the Greatest Show on Turf era. He’s 55-26 overall with three NFC West titles, four playoff appearances and two Super Bowl appearances. He might have his first ring if his Rams with the Super Bowl tonight.

But more than almost anything else, McVay is considered a coaching genius. As we’ve seen in the past, high coaching intelligence often lends itself to stellar performance in the booth.

Would Sean McVay make a good fit working for ESPN or another NFL coverage network?