ESPN’s Adam Schefter Has Major Injury Update On Rams QB Jared Goff

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams looks to pass during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The latest update from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Rams quarterback Jared Goff isn’t a very optimistic one for Los Angeles fans.

Goff suffered a broken right thumb in yesterday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, officially putting his status for Week 17 in doubt. According to Schefter, the fifth-year signal caller underwent surgery this afternoon to repair the injury.

It was originally reported that Goff was meeting with Dr. Steven Shin for an opinion on the next step to take in treating his broken thumb. Apparently, that solution was to have surgery immediately.

Goff is “unlikely to play” in this weekend’s pivotal season finale against the Cardinals. The 9-6 Rams need to win in order to clinch a playoff berth, though they can still get in even if they lose and the Chicago Bears fall to the Green Bay Packers.

Assuming Goff is unable to play Sunday, backup John Wolford is in line to start for the Rams. Wolford, the 2019 AAF passing touchdowns leader, has not thrown a pass in an NFL regular season game.

Win or lose, if the Rams qualify for the postseason, the hope is that Goff will rejoin the starting lineup when they get there.


