Everyone Made Same Joke About Odell’s Dad Last Night

The Odell Beckham Jr. era didn’t start on the right foot for the Rams. On Monday night, they were dismantled by the 49ers in arguably their worst performance of the season.

Beckham joined the Rams in large part because they have a championship-caliber roster. However, the former All-Pro didn’t receive many targets in his first game with the team. In fact, he finished Monday’s game with just two receptions for 18 yards.

Throughout the 49ers-Rams game on Monday night, NFL fans were making jokes about Beckham’s father potentially posting another controversial video on social media.

Before the Browns officially waived Beckham, his father posted an 11-minute video that showed the amount of missed opportunities Baker Mayfield had when it came to targeting his son.

If the Rams’ struggles continue, NFL fans believe Beckham’s father will post a similar video. This time around, however, it would feature Matthew Stafford.

Here are some of the top reactions from Monday night:

Odell Beckham’s dad after the first overthrow from Stafford pic.twitter.com/FrY0yUaxtf — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 16, 2021

Odell Beckham on the phone with his dad after his first game with the Rams pic.twitter.com/SkUCAtAVDk — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 16, 2021

Odell Beckham’s dad is already starting his Matthew Stafford video pic.twitter.com/p5bHfzVd5d — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) November 16, 2021

Odell’s dad on tomorrow’s YouTube pic.twitter.com/sXOZMUl9yr — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 16, 2021

odell’s dad right now pic.twitter.com/B76jw4l1sw — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) November 16, 2021

Odell’s dad trying to get Odell out of LA after the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/HktUDccDKh — Connor Kelley (@_connorkelley_) November 16, 2021

It’s way too early for the Rams to panic about whether or not this Beckham experiment will work. That being said, the passing attack needs to be much better moving forward.

Outside of Cooper Kupp, the Rams’ wide receivers struggled to make plays at a consistent rate against the 49ers.

Beckham will have a chance to redeem himself on Nov. 28 when the Rams face the Packers in what could be a potential NFC Championship Game preview.