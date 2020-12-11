Everyone Said The Same Thing After Rams’ First TD Tonight

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Rams hosted the New England Patriots in a rematch of the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles entered the game as a slight favorite thanks to the team’s recent form. The Rams entered Thursday night’s game against the Patriots following a dominant victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Los Angeles opened with the game’s first possession. Quarterback Jared Goff hit tight end Tyler Higbee for a 25-yard gain to start the drive.

A few nice runs by rookie running back Cam Akers later, the Rams decided to go for it on fourth-and-one from the one-yard line. Goff kept the ball and jumped over the line for a touchdown.

Of course, that led everyone watching to say the same thing. On the first drive of tonight’s game, the Rams scored more points than they did in the Super Bowl against the Patriots.

Over 11 minutes left in the first quarter and the #Rams already have more points than they did in Super Bowl 53. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 11, 2020

Rams scored on the opening drive vs. the Patriots tonight. In Jared Goff's first 2 games against the Patriots (including Super Bowl LIII) the Rams scored 1 TD on 25 drives, per @ESPNStatsInfo — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) December 11, 2020

Los Angeles and New England went nearly the entire Super Bowl without scoring a touchdown. A touchdown late in the fourth quarter by thee Patriots led to a 13-3 victory.

It appears Rams head coach Sean McVay learned from his mistakes against Bill Belichick a few years ago.

The team’s first drive resulted in a touchdown. After a New England three-and-out, the Rams raced down the field once again, setting up a field goal.

Los Angeles holds a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.