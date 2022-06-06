Everyone's Making Same Joke About The Rams On Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 19: A Los Angeles Rams helmet is seen before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams made a major move today, inking star defensive tackle Aaron Donald to a lucrative restructured contract.

The Rams ripped up Donald's existing deal and provided him with a new one that includes a $40 million raise through 2024. In total, he'll make $95 million over the next three seasons.

Over the last few years, Los Angeles has not been shy about two things: trading away draft picks for talent and spending money on premium players.

As a result, their salary cap is in a constant state of flux, but somehow, the Rams always wind up creating the necessary space to add pieces.

That didn't stop people from making the classic Rams salary cap jokes today.

In Donald's eighth NFL season, the Rams won the Super Bowl. Now, they have the three-time Defensive Player of the Year is officially locked in and ready to help them chase another ring.

With the way they spend money, the Rams should be a contender in 2022 and beyond.