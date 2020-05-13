The Spun

Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About The Rams Uniforms

A view of the stands in the Los Angeles Rams stadium.LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 12: A general view during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The new Rams uniforms haven’t exactly been received by unanimous applause. If anything, they’ve become the subject of a universal joke.

Following the release of the new uniforms today, hundreds of retweets of the images have been put out, insulting the modified yellow and blue color scheme. But what’s the one common comparison to the jerseys? IKEA.

Fans have taken to Twitter and almost universally agree that the uniforms look similar to the popular Swedish furniture outlet. The Rams are now garnering the nickname “IKEA Rams” because of how similar they look.

Some have even gone so far as to alter the uniforms to have IKEA logos and branding on them. In fairness, it’s not too difficult to see why.

Take a look:

It isn’t just IKEA that’s getting the comparison though.

Some fans have been pointing out that the Rams uniforms remind them of Best Buy instead.

Much like the IKEA re-designs, there may be a hint of truth to that claim:

The Rams players certainly seem to like it though. Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp spoke glowingly about them today. He was especially thrilled by the bone-white away jersey that they introduced.

But it seems pretty clear that the fans aren’t thrilled by the new look.

Fortunately for the Rams, they’re in good company when it comes to disliked jerseys.

The Jets, Falcons, Browns, Chargers, Patriots and Buccaneers have all revealed new uniforms that haven’t been met with mass approval either.

Which Rams uniform joke do you agree with the most (or least)?

