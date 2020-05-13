Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About The Rams Uniforms

The new Rams uniforms haven’t exactly been received by unanimous applause. If anything, they’ve become the subject of a universal joke.

Following the release of the new uniforms today, hundreds of retweets of the images have been put out, insulting the modified yellow and blue color scheme. But what’s the one common comparison to the jerseys? IKEA.

Fans have taken to Twitter and almost universally agree that the uniforms look similar to the popular Swedish furniture outlet. The Rams are now garnering the nickname “IKEA Rams” because of how similar they look.

Some have even gone so far as to alter the uniforms to have IKEA logos and branding on them. In fairness, it’s not too difficult to see why.

Take a look:

somebody just said rams have ikea uniforms and now I can never unsee it 😩 pic.twitter.com/4Nu8e35PdF — BrittanyBets (@brittany_bets) May 13, 2020

The Cowboys play The Rams first and if they lose to a team wearing IKEA themed jerseys, I will never forgive them. pic.twitter.com/3C21X6mqby — Jess™ 🌙 (@JessicaDelRey_) May 13, 2020

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you… YOUR IKEA RAMS! https://t.co/9Xyeo0B9jC — TJ Perry (@Yo_teeej) May 13, 2020

It isn’t just IKEA that’s getting the comparison though.

Some fans have been pointing out that the Rams uniforms remind them of Best Buy instead.

Much like the IKEA re-designs, there may be a hint of truth to that claim:

The Rams be like "would you like to sign up for a My Best Buy Rewards card today?" pic.twitter.com/mgHNVEsaJY — Korked Bats (@korkedbats) May 13, 2020

“Buy a LA Rams jersey today and save $30 off your next Best Buy purchase over $100.” pic.twitter.com/JVsn8u1L8s — Jordan Copeland (@J_Is_Here13) May 13, 2020

The Rams players certainly seem to like it though. Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp spoke glowingly about them today. He was especially thrilled by the bone-white away jersey that they introduced.

But it seems pretty clear that the fans aren’t thrilled by the new look.

Fortunately for the Rams, they’re in good company when it comes to disliked jerseys.

The Jets, Falcons, Browns, Chargers, Patriots and Buccaneers have all revealed new uniforms that haven’t been met with mass approval either.

Which Rams uniform joke do you agree with the most (or least)?