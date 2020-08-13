Falcons Update Their Plan For Running Back Todd Gurley

Two years ago, Todd Gurley was considered by many as the best running back in the NFL. This past offseason though, the former first-round pick was released by the Los Angeles Rams since his production wasn’t matching his salary.

Gurley had 857 rushing yards during the 2019 season. Injuries kept him from playing his normal role as the workhorse back for Los Angeles. He’s been dealing with a nagging knee injury since 2018.

Once the Georgia product hit the open market, the Atlanta Falcons immediately made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. Gurley will make $5.5 million this season on top of the money the Rams owe him from his previous contract.

Atlanta missed the playoffs two-straight years, but the team is hopeful that Gurley can provide a spark for its offense. However, that means he’ll need to remain healthy for the majority of the season.

The Falcons want to be proactive regarding Gurley’s health, so the coaching staff is considering a restriction on the amount of reps Gurley will receive during training camp. Head coach Dan Quinn spoke to the media about this potential plan.

“There will be some players that will have limited reps or an off day occasionally just to make sure, man, just keep hitting the markers of where we’re at,” Quinn said.

Dan Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff talk Todd Gurley’s training camp workload and the possibility of limiting reps for longevity purposes with those left knee concerns. https://t.co/pn708XnUqy — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) August 12, 2020

Everyone knows the Falcons have a dangerous passing attack led by Matt Ryan and Julio Jones. Whether or not the running game can get going is still in question.

Gurley will have the chance to prove his doubters wrong on Sept. 13, as the Falcons will kick off their season against the Seahawks.