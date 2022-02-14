Fans Heartbroken After Seeing Odell Beckham On Sideline

The Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals came to an abrupt halt when star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr went down with an injury.

OBJ tried to adjust on a poor pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford and appeared to tweak his knee. He immediately went down in a heap and appeared to be in significant pain.

Following the halftime performance, the Rams ruled OBJ out with a knee injury. He eventually came back out onto the sideline in streets clothes.

When cameras panned to see him, it looked like the star wide receiver was emotional after being ruled out of the game.

“Odell on the sideline crying… He gave this shit his all!” one person said.

“Odell Beckham is back on the Rams’ sideline in street clothes, with a white wrap running down that left leg. Beckham looks as if he’s been crying as NBC shows close-up of him,” reporter Pat Leonard said.

“Odell on the sideline crying bro this hurts to see,” said another fan.

It’s heartbreaking to see Odell’s night come to an unfortunate end. The Rams are a completely different team with him on the field and it’s showing in the second half.

Cincinnati holds a 20-16 lead in the fourth quarter.