Football World Reacts To The Rock's Appearance On Thursday Night Football

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Entertainer Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson attends the Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Just as he did before Super Bowl LVI in February, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was featured in the pregame ceremonies at SoFi Stadium before tonight's Rams-Bills NFL season opener.

The Rock tried to fire up the home crowd to decidedly mixed reviews on social media.

Is The Rock being out there like this a little corny and played out? Yeah, probably.

But then again, Twitter isn't always indicative of real world opinions. There are probably a lot of people outside of the sports media world who liked seeing the WWE superstar turned actor on the field.

Speaking of on the field, the Bills were ready to go from the opening kickoff. Buffalo marched right downfield and scored the first touchdown of the NFL season on a pass from Josh Allen to Gabriel Davis.

The Rams have the ball now and are trying to respond on NBC.