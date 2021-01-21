Former Falcons Coach Raheem Morris Has Landed A New Job

After weeks of rumors regarding his future, Raheem Morris has officially landed a new coaching gig in the NFL.

Morris was promoted to interim coach for the Atlanta Falcons this season once ownership fired Dan Quinn in October. He finished with a 4-7 record, making a strong case to potentially keep that job title.

The Falcons decided to hire Arthur Smith as their head coach, opening the door for Morris to explore other possibilities. Although he was linked to the defensive coordinator role in Jacksonville, it turns out that he’ll be staying in the NFC.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams announced that they’ve agreed to terms with Morris to become their new defensive coordinator.

Morris will be replacing Brandon Staley, who was named the Chargers’ head coach this past weekend. Los Angeles had a top-tier defense under Staley, so Morris has large shoes to fill next season.

Welcome to Los Angeles! We’ve agreed to terms with Raheem Morris to become our next DC » https://t.co/ZRhvuy1q6k pic.twitter.com/VZtQkaJ6Bt — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 21, 2021

In 2019, the Falcons’ secondary improved drastically under Morris’ leadership. The Rams already have an elite secondary, but perhaps their new defensive coordinator can help them take things to another level.

Jalen Ramsey is the most notable member in the Rams’ secondary, however, the rest of the position group is quite talented in its own right. Jordan Fuller, Troy Hill, John Johnson III and Darious Williams all had really good numbers in 2020.

Replacing an elite, defensive-minded coach in Staley isn’t an easy task, but the Rams landed a quality replacement in Morris.