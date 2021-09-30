Former NFL Linebacker Has Bold Matthew Stafford Claim

Matthew Stafford’s first year with the Los Angeles Rams is off to an incredible start, as the former No. 1 pick continues to show the sports world just how dangerous he can be.

In his first three games this season, Stafford has completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 942 yards and nine touchdowns. During that three-week run, he has led the Rams to victories over the Bears, Buccaneers and Colts.

Stafford has been so impressive this season that NFL analysts have completely changed their tune when talking about him.

On Thursday’s episode of Get Up, ESPN analyst Bart Scott made a bold claim about Stafford. He believes Stafford is as good as any quarterback in the NFL, including Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.

“I’ve always said that Matthew Stafford was just as good as Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers,” Scott said. “Now people are going to believe and understand I wasn’t out there trying to throw stuff up in the air. He’s a talented football player.”

"I've always said that Matthew Stafford was just as good as Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers." 👀 @BartScott57 pic.twitter.com/y6t7dQYp5m — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 30, 2021

Scott isn’t the only former NFL player who made an interesting comment about Stafford this week. While on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, former wide receiver Golden Tate said Detroit was responsible for Stafford’s lack of success.

“If you take Stafford and Rodgers, and switch their situations, I think Stafford is equal if not more successful than Rodgers,” Tate said.

Stafford was the first pick in the 2009 NFL Draft for a reason. His arm talent can only be matched by gunslingers like Mahomes and Rodgers.

Now that Stafford is surrounded by an elite coaching staff and supporting cast, he’s proving that he is a special player.