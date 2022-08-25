Former NFL Coach Jay Gruden Reportedly Lands New Job

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Jay Gruden of the Washington Redskins looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on December 30, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Former Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden has another job at the NFL level.

Gruden was hired by the Los Angeles Rams as a consultant, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Thursday afternoon.

The 55-year-old Gruden has been at Rams training camp, but will mostly work remotely.

A star quarterback and two-time champion head coach in the Arena Football League, Gruden has extensive NFL experience.

He was a member of his brother Jon's staff with the Tampa Buccaneers as an offensive assistant from 2002-08, helping the team win Super Bowl XXXVII.

Gruden would later serve as the offensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals from 2011-13 before being hired to run the show in Washington.

In five-plus seasons in D.C., Gruden posted a 35-49-1 overall record. He led Washington to the NFC East title in 2015 and an 8-7-1 record the following year, but posted two straight losing campaigns before being fired early in the 2019 season after getting off to an 0-5 start.

After his head coaching tenure ended, Gruden resurfaced as the offensive coordinator of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020.