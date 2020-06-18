Former Rams DB Reportedly Suspended For 2 Games

Earlier this offseason, former Los Angeles Rams defensive back Marqui Christian looked to have a new deal in place.

He initially agreed to a contract with the New York Jets. That deal eventually fell through and Christian remains on the open market.

Unfortunately, that’s not the only bad news of the offseason for the defensive back. According to a report from ESPN insider Field Yates, Christian received a two-game suspension.

“Former Rams DB Marqui Christian, who agreed to a deal with the Jets in free agency that eventually fell through, has been suspended for the first two weeks of the regular season,” Yates reported on Thursday afternoon.

Christian originally agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal with the Jets in late March.

He was a standout at Midwestern State during his collegiate football career. The Arizona Cardinals selected Christian in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft.

Arizona waived Christian early in the 2016 season and the Rams picked him up. In the three years since, he has turned into arguably the team’s best special teams player.

He played 355 snaps on special teams – good for second on the team. He also sees playing time as a backup safety in special defensive packages.

After failing to reach a deal with the Jets, he now faces a two-game suspension. Will a team pick him up despite the bad news this week?