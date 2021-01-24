Former Steelers QB Devlin Hodges Signs With New Team

After spending his 2020 season on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad, Devlin “Duck” Hodges will have a new team in 2021.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Hodges revealed that he has signed a deal with the Los Angeles Rams. He included a picture of himself seemingly working out in Southern California.

“Excited for the opportunity to sign and be apart of the @RamsNFL!” Hodges wrote. “I’ve been to LA before 😉 let’s get it!”

Hodges went undrafted out of Samford in the 2019 NFL Draft. He started 6 games and went 3-3 as a starter as a rookie, throwing for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns with five picks.

But the Steelers decided to cut him before the start of the 2020 season. He spent this past season on the Steelers practice squad instead.

In college, Devlin Hodges was a star as FCS giant Samford. The Alabama native was named the Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year three times, and even broke Steve McNair’s all-time FCS passing record during his time.

Hodges finished his college career with 14,584 yards, 111 touchdowns and numerous accolades. But his success at Samford didn’t excite teams enough to draft him.

Were it not for an injury to Ben Roethlisberger in 2019, Hodges may not have gotten his chance to play at all that year.

Hodges may have blown his chance to be the backup on the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he’s going to get another shot.

Good luck in Los Angeles, Duck!