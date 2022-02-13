San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has named the player who’s the biggest threat for Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Kittle spoke to Fox News and confirmed that Aaron Donald is the biggest threat to the Bengals chances of winning.

If the Bengals can limit him on the defensive line, they will have an even better chance of winning their first Super Bowl.

“The number one thing is their pass rush. They’re very good. You can’t really say anything about it. Aaron Donald is one of them. He’s one of the best football players to play the game,” Kittle said. “He just makes everyone’s lives around him easier because you have to double team him and you’re going to get one-on-one’s on the edges with (Leonard) Floyd and Von Miller. Really the biggest thing is don’t let Aaron Donald change the game. If you can keep him as quiet as possible, which is very difficult, it’s your best chance at winning.”

Donald finished third in the Defensive Player of the Year voting this year in the NFL. He finished the regular season with 84 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, and forced four fumbles.

In the playoffs thus far, Donald has nine tackles plus 1.5 sacks and one pass defended.

He’s looking to help the Rams win their first Super Bowl since 2000. Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. ET.