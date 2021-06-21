Golden Tate Names 3 Teams He’d Like To Play For

With just over two months to go until the start of the 2021 regular season, Golden Tate remains without a team to play for. Since being released from the New York Giants, the free agent wide receiver hasn’t found a place to stick after a tumultuous last few years in the league.

Tate remains adamant that he’s ready to play and even has a few preferences on where he’d like to continue his career.

Among the destinations that the 32-year-old wide receiver named were the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts. Both teams would give Tate a strong veteran quarterback to play with and strong pass-catching crew to fold into.

But Tate also named the Los Angeles Rams as a team that he has an eye on, which could set up a reunion between him and Matthew Stafford. The former Lions wide receiver had his best few years in the league when he played alongside Stafford in Detroit, catching over 90 passes in four different seasons.

“I would love to go back home to Tennessee,” Tate said, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Indy, over with Carson Wentz. Obviously, the L.A. Rams would be fantastic with Stafford. I had my best years with Stafford. I really like the entire NFC West to be honest.”

Tate will need to show teams this offseason that he’s moved forward after a rocky 2020 season with the Giants. Amidst dropping production, the veteran wide receiver was deactivated for one week after publicly complaining about his role in team’s offensive scheme. He was released on March 4, after catching just 84 passes in 23 games for the organization.

Given his age and his past antics, teams may be hesitant to bring Tate on board. He’ll to show them something special at some point this summer if he hopes to land on a contender anytime soon.