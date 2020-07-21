HBO Releases Trailer For New Season Of ‘Hard Knocks’

It might look a lot different given the reality that the NFL his dealing with, but HBO’s “Hard Knocks” is back for another season.

This year’s edition actually features two teams, a first for the “Hard Knocks” franchise. Both are from the same city, however: the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams.

For the Chargers, this will be the first time they’ve ever been profiled on the show. The Rams, meanwhile, were showcased back in 2016 in their first season back in LA. You may recall that was quarterback Jared Goff’s rookie training camp and the final one under Jeff Fisher.

HBO has officially released a trailer for the new season of “Hard Knocks,” which begins August 11. You can watch it below.

“The NFL season always starts here,” is one message shown in the trailer.

In addition to the usual story lines, we’d expect a lot of focus on how the Rams and Chargers are handling COVID-19. Just this week, Rams head coach Sean McVay expressed concern that training camp would even start on time.

“Usually when you get about a week out, and right now that’s exactly where we’re at, you start to get revved up, starting to get excited,” McVay said on “The Helliepod” recently. “And there’s something about this time that you know the amount of things that have to take place for that to logistically get off and get going, something about it tells me maybe there’s a chance that things get moved back.”

The new season of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” will premier on August 11 at 10 p.m. ET.