Here's How Many Teams Put A Claim In For Baker Mayfield

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 10: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers warms up during pregame against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on November 10, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield discovered on Tuesday that he'll be taking his talents to Los Angeles. The former No. 1 pick was claimed off waivers by the Rams.

The Rams' decision to claim Mayfield makes a lot of sense. Matthew Stafford is on injured reserve, and backup quarterbacks John Wolford and Bryce Perkins aren't exactly great options.

There were some people who wondered if the Rams claimed Mayfield to prevent him from going to the 49ers. However, that theory was just debunked.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Rams were the only team that placed a claim on Mayfield.

"Rams believed to be the lone team to place a claim on Mayfield, who gets a career reset with Sean McVay," Fowler announced on Twitter.

Mayfield had a 1-5 record as the starting quarterback of the Panthers this season, completing 57.8 percent of his pass attempts for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions.

There's apparently a "shot" Mayfield will play this Thursday night for the Rams. He's in the process of getting the team's playbook.