Here’s When The Matthew Stafford Trade Will Be Finalized

The blockbuster trade between the Lions and Rams that sent Matthew Stafford to LA was reported yesterday. But it may be a while before you hear that Lions or Rams announce the move officially – if at all.

On Sunday, ProFootballTalk pointed out that the two teams cannot make the trade official until the start of the new league year. As a result, the earliest either team can confirm the announcement is March 17 at around 4:01 p.m. EST.

ProFootballTalk pointed out that it is possible that the move doesn’t go forward at all. The two teams must both submit the necessary paperwork to the league for the trade to be official.

If either the Lions or the Rams get cold feet before the start of the new league year, the deal is off. It’s happened several times before.

But ProFootballTalk also made sure to note that there’s little reason the Matthew Stafford trade won’t go through in the end.

Rams general manager Les Snead and Lions general manager Brad Holmes worked together for years. The two have a great working relationship but very different goals. This trade will help both of them achieve those goals.

The Rams will receive Matthew Stafford in the trade, while the Lions will get QB Jared Goff, two first-round draft picks and a third-round draft pick.

