Report: How Much Sean McVay Could Be Paid In TV

For the past few weeks, there has been a lot of chatter about Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay potentially leaving the NFL for the broadcast booth. If he’s seriously considering this move, it would result in him receiving a significant raise.

McVay currently makes $8.5 million per year as the head coach of the Rams. NFL writer Peter King believes McVay’s salary would jump to $15 million if he were to leave the NFL for TV.

“CBS pays Romo $17.5 million a year to work about 20 games a year on TV. McVay makes about half that to coach the Rams, and though he’s surely in line for a bigger payday after making two Super Bowls and winning one in five years, it’s pretty logical for McVay to think seriously about being a TV analyst,” King wrote. “Why wouldn’t he consider ESPN on Monday night or Amazon on Thursday night, if they’re willing to pay more than $15 million a year?”

King added that one of his sources told him McVay could make more than $15 million per year if he went over to TV.

Per a report from the New York Post, Amazon make a “serious run” at McVay.

“Though Rams head coach Sean McVay has said he will continue on the sidelines this year, Amazon could make a serious run at him, according to sources,” Andrew Marchand wrote.

McVay is just coming off a Super Bowl win with the Rams. If he decides to accept a job as a broadcaster, it would certainly change the landscape of the NFC West.