Injury Diagnosis Is In For Rams Star Aaron Donald

It happened – superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald finally looked human. The Rams DT suffered an injury against the Seahawks last Saturday.

The injury was bad enough for Donald that he had to leave Saturday’s wild card playoff game versus the Seahawks.

Fortunately, Donald’s injury diagnosis doesn’t show he suffered any fractured ribs. Instead, the Rams DT is dealing with torn rib cartilage, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Donald is planning on playing through the injury when the Rams take on the Green Bay Packers this Saturday.

“Aaron Donald might not have broken his ribs, but the Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle is still dealing with a painful injury,” writes Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that Donald has torn rib cartilage, per sources informed of the situation. It’s a painful injury, but one that Donald is expected to play through.”

This is obviously an encouraging update for both Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams.

Donald is the soul of the Rams’ vaunted defense. They’ll need him on the field this Saturday to have a chance against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Green Bay’s passing attack is one of the best attacks in the NFL. Donald and the Rams defense has what it takes to disrupt it. The Rams may not have a dangerous or even capable offense at the moment. But the defense is more than capable of keeping them alive, thanks to Donald’s latest injury diagnosis.