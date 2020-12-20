Injury Update For Los Angeles Rams RB Cam Akers

The Los Angeles Rams find themselves down 13-0 to the winless New York Jets. Mounting a comeback may be a challenge after the injury to starting running back Cam Akers.

Akers got off to a difficult start, rushing four times for just 12 yards as the Jets defense remained surprisingly stout. But his fourth carry was his toughest as he came off the field with an injury.

The Rams running back missed several ensuing drives, during which the Rams offense was completely stifled. He was seen heading to the locker room and emerged with a bandage wrapped around his entire left foot.

Fortunately for Akers, the injury wasn’t bad enough to keep him off the field. He returned to the field for the Rams just before the end of the first half.

Cam Akers has been enjoying a solid rookie season for the Rams. He has 109 carries for 528 yards and two touchdowns.

Just last week, Akers rushed for a season-high 171 yards in a 24-3 win over the New England Patriots. The previous two weeks saw him score touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.

Losing to the New York Jets would be one thing, but having one of their rising stars limited moving forward would be a big problem as the Rams try to rally their way to an NFC West title.

The game is being played on FOX.