Injury Update For Rams Star Defensive Tackle Aaron Donald

The Los Angeles Rams may need to pull off a heroic upset in Green Bay without a fully healthy Aaron Donald. The star defensive tackle planned to play through partially torn rib cartilage, but early indications in Rams vs. Packers are that his role might be limited.

Donald missed the last seven plays of Green Bay’s first offensive drive during Saturday’s Divisional playoff game. Aaron Rodgers led the Packers down the field, but stalled out in the red zone. Los Angeles held Green Bay to just a field goal without their All-Pro defensive tackle on the field.

At this point, no official injury report has emerged from the Rams camp. However, if Donald is resting on the first drive of the game, signs point to a limited role for the 29-year-old on Saturday.

Unfortunately for the Rams, playing without Donald will be tough against a talented Packers team. Many members of the media recognized his absence for much of the drive and pointed out how Los Angeles could be in trouble without him.

Donald didn’t play for a good portion of that drive. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 16, 2021

If Aaron Donald isn't Aaron Donald, this game is over before it really starts. https://t.co/T2XASij1d6 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 16, 2021

Aaron Donald was not the field for a substantial portion of that drive.. something to keep an eye. — trey wingo (@wingoz) January 16, 2021

Aaron Donald not on the field for third and goal? — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 16, 2021

Thankfully, Rams fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Donald returned to the field for the start of the Packers second offensive drive.

Donald played another impressive season in 2020, building on his impeccable career. The 29-year-old defensive tackle racked up 13.5 sacks for the Rams on his way to another All-Pro caliber year. The NFL named Donald a Pro Bowler for the seventh consecutive season of his career.

Despite his illustrious individual numbers, the star defensive tackle has yet to capture a Super Bowl ring. 2020 could be a great opportunity for Donald and Los Angeles to break through.

Stay tuned for additional updates regarding Donald’s health on Saturday. Tune in to FOX to watch the NFC playoff game between the Rams and the Packers.