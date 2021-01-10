On Saturday afternoon, the Los Angeles Rams took the field for a contest against thee Seattle Seahawks.

These two teams met twice during the regular season, each escaping with one win. So far this afternoon, it’s been a back and forth contest ruled by defense through the first three quarters of action.

Early in the game, Rams starting quarterback John Wolford suffered an apparent head/neck injury on a hit from Seahawks safety Jamal Adams. He was eventually taken to the hospital.

Unfortunately, the news got a little worse for Rams fans. Star defensive lineman Aaron Donald chased down Russell Wilson, but appeared to suffer an abdomen injury on the play.

Rams reporter Lindsey Thiry reported Donald was taken into the locker room for further evaluation.

Rams DT Aaron Donald is going into the locker room after grabbing his abdomen following a QB hit on Russell Wilson. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 9, 2021

Not long after, the Rams listed an official diagnosis for Donald. He’s dealing with a rib injury and is questionable to return to the game.

Injury Update: Aaron Donald (ribs) is questionable to return to the game — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 9, 2021

While he’s been listed as questionable, it would be surprising to see Donald stay on the sideline for very long. He’s one of the toughest players in the game and rarely misses time on the field.

So far this afternoon he’s been a nightmare for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Donald racked up two sacks in the first half alone.

We’ll have more on Donald when it becomes available.

Los Angeles holds a 20-13 midway through the third quarter.