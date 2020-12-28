The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Injury Update For Rams Quarterback Jared Goff

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams looks to pass during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams couldn’t get it done in a 20-9 loss to Seattle on Sunday evening.

A win over the Seahawks tonight would’ve clinched a playoff spots for the Rams at second place in the NFC West. Now, their playoff hopes fall completely on next week’s final regular season game.

Unfortunately, Los Angeles may have to face the challenge without its starting quarterback.

Though he played the entire game for the Rams today, Jared Goff suffered a concerning right thumb injury when his hand hit the top of a Seattle player’s helmet during the second half. The Fox Sports broadcast seemed to show Goff popping his thumb back into place before the following play.

This close-up photo his Goff’s thumb indicates the injury is fairly serious:

Team sources say they’re unsure if Goff will be able to return for LA’s final game against the Cardinals on Sunday.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the information on Twitter after the game.

The injury is now being reported as a broken right thumb. He’ll go through additional testing on the injury throughout the week.

Jared Goff has had a solid year, but not even close to the caliber of play he reached in his second and third years with the franchise. Through two Pro Bowl seasons in 2017-18, Goff threw for 60 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. In his past two seasons, the fifth year QB has thrown for 42 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.

If the past two weeks has proved anything, it’s that the Rams can’t solely rely on their elite defense any longer.

In two straight losses to the Jets and Seahawks, Jared Goff and the offense just haven’t been able to get things going — scoring just 29 combined points in the two contests.

If Goff is unable to go on Sunday, the NFL world will be introduced to an unfamiliar name.

The Rams only backup is former Wake Forest quarterback John Wolford. The young QB graduated from college back in 2017 and went undrafted. After being picked up by Los Angeles just this year, Wolford has never thrown a pass in the NFL.

Even with Jared Goff at the helm next week, the Rams will have their work cut out for them against a streaky 8-7 Cardinals team.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is an intern at The Spun.