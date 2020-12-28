Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams couldn’t get it done in a 20-9 loss to Seattle on Sunday evening.

A win over the Seahawks tonight would’ve clinched a playoff spots for the Rams at second place in the NFC West. Now, their playoff hopes fall completely on next week’s final regular season game.

Unfortunately, Los Angeles may have to face the challenge without its starting quarterback.

Though he played the entire game for the Rams today, Jared Goff suffered a concerning right thumb injury when his hand hit the top of a Seattle player’s helmet during the second half. The Fox Sports broadcast seemed to show Goff popping his thumb back into place before the following play.

#InjuryReport 🚨- Cool video alert! Jared Goff dislocates his thumb mid-game, and the camera catches him reducing it himself pic.twitter.com/37BHMLpEQB — The Injury Guy (@thatinjuryguy) December 28, 2020

This close-up photo his Goff’s thumb indicates the injury is fairly serious:

Jared Goff's thumb has extra corners and he's still out here throwing the ball pic.twitter.com/AYcV6CFDcq — Darnell Mooney appreciator (@TrainIsland) December 27, 2020

Team sources say they’re unsure if Goff will be able to return for LA’s final game against the Cardinals on Sunday.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the information on Twitter after the game.

Rams are uncertain if Jared Goff will be able to play in next week’s regular-season finale after he inured his right thumb during today’s loss to Seattle, per sources. Goff will undergo further testing after Rams return to LA. But there are concerns about his thumb’s condition. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2020

The injury is now being reported as a broken right thumb. He’ll go through additional testing on the injury throughout the week.

Jared Goff's right thumb is broken, @RapSheet and I have learned — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) December 28, 2020

Jared Goff has had a solid year, but not even close to the caliber of play he reached in his second and third years with the franchise. Through two Pro Bowl seasons in 2017-18, Goff threw for 60 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. In his past two seasons, the fifth year QB has thrown for 42 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.

If the past two weeks has proved anything, it’s that the Rams can’t solely rely on their elite defense any longer.

In two straight losses to the Jets and Seahawks, Jared Goff and the offense just haven’t been able to get things going — scoring just 29 combined points in the two contests.

If Goff is unable to go on Sunday, the NFL world will be introduced to an unfamiliar name.

The Rams only backup is former Wake Forest quarterback John Wolford. The young QB graduated from college back in 2017 and went undrafted. After being picked up by Los Angeles just this year, Wolford has never thrown a pass in the NFL.

Even with Jared Goff at the helm next week, the Rams will have their work cut out for them against a streaky 8-7 Cardinals team.