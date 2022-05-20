Insider Makes Prediction On Rams Star Aaron Donald

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams reacts with Aaron Donald #99 during the second half of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With training camp two months away, the biggest question for the Rams is whether or not Aaron Donald will show up.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, there's a chance Donald could retire if he doesn't receive a new contract from the Rams.

"Keep in mind that the retirement buzz around Donald — first delivered by NBC’s Rodney Harrison on the Super Bowl pregame broadcast — was always real," Fowler wrote. "And it’s my understanding that Donald has a number he will play for. If it's not met, retirement can still go down."

On Friday, CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora shared his offseason predictions for the top stars in the NFL.

Although there's a possibility Donald could retire this year, La Canfora expects him to sign a "massive extension" for the 2022 season and beyond.

"This owner spent $5B to build his own stadium. He's got the coin, and he is not averse to spending it on payroll," La Canfora wrote. "Could take some time, because we all know Donald wouldn't see a snap in the preseason, anyway, but there seems to be only one real endgame here."

Last season, Donald had 84 total tackles, 25 quarterback hits, 19 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Donald's base salary for the 2022 season is currently set at $9.5 million. That number increases to $14 million for the 2023 season.

If the Rams want Donald on their roster for the foreseeable future, they'll need to open up their checkbook.