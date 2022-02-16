The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

It Sounds Like Sean McVay Is Coming Back: Fans React

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams calls a play during a team scrimmage at SoFi Stadium on August 29, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

In the hours leading up to the Super Bowl, questions about the futures of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and star defensive tackle Aaron Donald took center stage.

Separate reports suggested both could opt to retire after the 2021 season. Well, on Wednesday afternoon during the team’s Super Bowl celebration, McVay appears to have answered the question about his future.

When Donald stepped up to the microphone to address the crowd, McVay stole a different microphone and had a message for Donald. “Run it back,” the head coach chanted as the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

It didn’t take long for fans to start reacting to McVay’s comments. Fans are happy that McVay appears to be coming back for at least another season.

“Glad we can put the retirement rumors to rest now,” one fan said.

Another noted that Aaron Donald appeared to have suggested he’s coming back as well.

“Did Aaron Donald just announce he is *not* retiring while intoxicated and shirtless?” the fan asked.

Another fan noted that it might be smart to wait until all of the excitement dies down before they make an official decision.

“I know all these reporters gonna make noise about this, as if they’re really gonna make decisions while the whole team is lit,” the fan said.

Will Sean McVay and Aaron Donald be back next season?

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.