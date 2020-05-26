Rams Star Jalen Ramsey Announces Plans For Training Camp

Jalen Ramsey is one of the NFL’s most outspoken stars. He’s also not afraid of a showdown with his team, when his contract becomes an issue.

Last year, Ramsey arrived at Jacksonville Jaguars training camp in an armored truck. While it wasn’t a literal Brinks Truck, the point was made. Months later, he was dealt to the Los Angeles Rams.

After that trade went through, Ramsey promised he wouldn’t hold out during the offseason. Ramsey, the 25-year old former No. 5 overall pick, is set to make a career-high $13.7 million in 2020, before hitting unrestricted free agency.

Now, it appears that he’ll honor that promise. According to NFL Network’s Steve Wyche, the star cornerback won’t hold out, signaling that he’ll play on the fifth-year option that the team exercised if need be. Obviously, he’d rather get a big deal before the season starts.

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey said that he would report to training camp without a contract extension. He just said that on a video call with reporters. Ramsey is entering the final year of his contract. — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) May 26, 2020

Spotrac‘s Market Value calculator has Jalen Ramsey pegged at five-years, and over $71.5 million in total. It wouldn’t surprise if the star cornerback makes more than that whenever he hits the market, or the Rams sign him long term.

In nine games for the Rams last season, Ramsey had 33 total tackles, he picked off one pass, broke up four more, and forced a fumble.

The former Florida State standout has 10 interceptions in four NFL seasons. He was a First Team All-Pro in 2017, and has reached the Pro Bowl the last three years.