Jalen Ramsey Has Honest Take On Matchup With DK Metcalf

This Sunday’s NFC West showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks features Rams shutdown corner Jalen Ramsey in a must-see matchup with DK Metcalf.

Ramsey and Metcalf have gone head-to-head before. In their most recent meeting, Ramsey limited the second-year Seattle wideout to only two receptions for 28 yards in a 23-16 Rams win.

There is a lot at stake on Sunday, with the 10-4 Seahawks sitting one game ahead of the 9-5 Rams for first-place in the competitive NFC West. If the Rams are to sweep the season series and take back first place, they are going to need a big performance from Ramsey.

On Thursday, Ramsey discussed his upcoming battle with Metcalf, acknowledging that just such a pairing is why Los Angeles traded for the four-time Pro Bowler.

“I live for these types of matchups,” Ramsey told reporters.

Jalen Ramsey will (in his words as he laughs) “maybe” shadow DK Metcalf again this Sunday. "I live for these type of matchups,” he adds. “I was brought here to stop guys like him.” — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) December 24, 2020

We’ll see who wins Ramsey vs. Metcalf and if that outcome dictates which team emerges victorious on the afternoon.

Rams-Seahawks will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX.