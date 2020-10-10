NFL Decides On Punishment For Jalen Ramsey, Golden Tate

After last week’s post-game scuffle between New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the NFL has decided on punishment for the two players. The league has elected to fine just one of the two players.

Tate and Ramsey have some serious history. Ramsey dated Tate’s sister, father two children with her. Last summer, while Breanna Tate was pregnant with their second child, Ramsey left her for another woman. Obviously that didn’t sit well with the Giants receiver. Last fall, Tate responded to a tweet about the situation, saying that Ramsey knows “he gonna have to see me.”

“I’m not happy at all with the disrespect that he’s shown towards my sister, and the things he’s done in the past, but I don’t really want to go too much into it,” Tate later told the New York Post. That played out late in Sunday’s game, when the two jawed at each other throughout the game. Ramsey got the chance to record a huge tackle on Tate during the contest as well.

The two got into a fight after the game, which eventually brought many other players to midfield. Ramsey reportedly waited for Tate outside the Giants locker room after the game as well, though they avoided a second confrontation. Today, the NFL announced a fine for Jalen Ramsey. Tate got off without one.

#Rams CB Jalen Ramsey was fined $15,625 for unsportsmanlike conduct, while #Giants WR Golden Tate wasn’t fined for his role in last week’s postgame rumble. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 10, 2020

It’s a bit surprising that only one of the two players was dealt a fine here. Apparently the NFL deemed Ramsey the aggressor.

This week, Golden Tate didn’t want to discuss the altercation any further when asked by reporters. “It’s Dallas week,” the veteran wide receiver said. “I don’t want to back pedal. I just want to keep moving forward.”

Don’t expect this bad blood to go away any time soon. This is likely the last time we’ll see these two play this year, however.