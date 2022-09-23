Jalen Ramsey Has 3-Word Message For Odell Beckham Jr.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams catches the ball in the second quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent three games into the 2022 NFL season and it's hard to predict when - or even if - he might come back.

But for one of OBJ's former teammates, the time is now. Speaking to the media this week ahead of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey said that he remembers how well OBJ played against them last year.

Ramsey recalled Beckham having a great game against the Cardinals in Arizona and snuck in a three-word message for the free agent receiver afterwards.

"Odell, come back," Ramsey said.

Odell Beckham Jr. joined the Los Angeles Rams in the middle of the 2021 NFL season after being released by the Cleveland Browns. He made an immediate impact for the team, recording three touchdown receptions in his first four games for his new team.

One of those TDs came in a six-catch, 77-yard performance against the Arizona Cardinals. He had another big game against them in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, making four receptions for 54 yards in a win.

Beckham would go on to make 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four playoff games, including the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI.

Will Odell Beckham Jr. return to the Rams this season? Will he play for anyone this year?