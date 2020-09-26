Jalen Ramsey Has A New 1-Word Description For Josh Allen

One of the most underrated storyline for Week 3 of the NFL season is the fact that Josh Allen and Jalen Ramsey will square off. For those that don’t remember, Ramsey criticized Allen in an interview with GQ two years ago.

“I think Allen is trash,” Ramsey said. “I don’t care what nobody say. He’s trash. And it’s gonna show too. That’s a stupid draft pick to me. We play them this year, and I’m excited as hell. I hope he’s their starting quarterback. He played at Wyoming. Every time they played a big school—like, they played Iowa State, which is not a big school in my opinion because I went to Florida State, and he threw five interceptions, and they lost by a couple touchdowns or something like that. He never beat a big school.”

Well, it appears Ramsey has changed his opinion of Allen.

When asked about the past comments that he made about Allen, the All-Pro cornerback said “That was so long ago, it’s really a non-factor. He’s been a great player in this league and only gotten better. He’s going to be a problem we’re going to have to deal with.”

Ramsey also added that he believes Allen is “talented.”

Allen has been fantastic through two games thus far, throwing for 727 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions. If he can have similar success against a Ramsey-led secondary, his stock will continue to soar.

