Jalen Ramsey Has Already Announced His Status For Week 1

THOUSAND OAKS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to the media during a practice for Super Bowl LVI at at California Lutheran University on February 11, 2022 in Thousand Oaks, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey had shoulder surgery in late June, leaving some to wonder if he'd be ready by the start of the season.

Not to worry, Ramsey said today. The All-Pro cover man told reporters there's "no doubt" he'll be good to go when the Rams open up the 2022 NFL season against the Buffalo Bills on September 8.

Ramsey did not begin camp on the PUP list, though he isn't yet ready to be full-go.

Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay said that the five-time Pro Bowler is able to do enough work where the PUP list wasn't necessary.

“We ended up not putting Ramsey on the PUP as a result of doctors cleared him in a limited fashion that enables him to participate in a lot of the jog throughs — the above the neck stuff, and to be able to have him out here with his teammates with all the different things that we ask of him,” McVay told reporters. ‘He felt good about that. We felt good about that. So, I think that’s what’s best for our football team. That’s why we kind of pivoted in that direction.”

Ramsey started 16 games last season, finishing with 77 tackles, four interceptions, 16 passes defensed and his second-straight All-Pro selection.