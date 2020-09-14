Jalen Ramsey Has Message For Cowboys Fans Upset With Penalty

LA Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was on the receiving end of the controversial offensive pass interference call that essentially doomed the Dallas Cowboys yesterday. So you can probably guess what his reaction was after the game.

Speaking to the media after the game, Jalen Ramsey declared that the pass interference call was justified. He called it “clear as day” and said he would have been “highly upset” if it hadn’t been called.

Granted, he was the one who felt the push off from Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup. But on the other hand, the level of contact was pretty minimal.

Through the years we’ve seen countless receivers push off to that degree without it getting called. But there have been some instances where the ticky-tack calls have gone against the offense. The OPI against Darrell Jackson in Super Bowl XL springs to mind.

*on 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Emmanuel Morgan (@_EmmanuelMorgan) September 14, 2020

That penalty on 3rd-and-10 forced Dallas into a 3rd-and-20 situation with only 21 seconds to go. Two Dak Prescott incompletions later and the Rams made it out with a 20-17 season-opening winner.

Cowboys fans are undoubtedly going to be salty over this loss for a while. Skip Bayless already is – and in fairness, he deserves it that after what he said last week.

They’ve been victimized by some rough calls before. But in a year like this which is basically Super Bowl or bust, it’s going to hurt even more.