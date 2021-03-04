Jalen Ramsey Has Telling Comment On Deshaun Watson Situation

Deshaun Watson‘s situation with the Houston Texans isn’t getting any better. They remain engaged in a lengthy stare down, and we’re not entirely sure either side will budge.

With free agency just around the corner, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey shared his take on Watson’s current situation.

Ramsey had some telling remarks about Watson’s future with the Texans. Let’s just say he believes the Pro Bowl quarterback will refuse to play for Houston ever again.

“I highly doubt he’ll ever suit up in a Texan’s uniform again,” Ramsey said on the ‘Huddle and Flow’ podcast. “He’s very serious. It’s his legacy, he should be serious.”

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport added an interesting fact about Ramsey and Watson. They actually share the same agent, David Mulugheta of Athletes First.

Jalen Ramsey and Deshaun Watson share an agent — David Mulugheta. Jalen would know. https://t.co/rQWJlOY1bW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2021

Ramsey has been in a similar situation in the past. He wanted out from Jacksonville two seasons ago, which ultimately resulted in him getting traded to Los Angeles.

While there might be some critics trying to knock Watson for how he’s handling this matter, Ramsey mentioned how the star quarterback continues to help out Houston’s community during this time.

Houston has refused to entertain trade offers for Watson, but the front office could change its approach if they realize he’ll sit out games just to get out of this situation.