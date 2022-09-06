Jalen Ramsey Is Locked In For Week 1: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 9, 2022: Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) celebrates against the 49ers on January 9, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey isn't interested in handing out compliments to his opponents. He made that abundantly clear Tuesday.

When asked about the challenges that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs present, Ramsey said he's not here to "blow smoke" about his opponents.

Ramsey added, "I'm not about to sit up here and boost them up."

On Thursday, the Rams will take on the Bills in the first game of the 2022 regular season.

NFL fans find these comments from Ramsey to be quite refreshing.

"Jalen is locked in," one fan said.

Another fan replied, "Everyone an opp."

Ramsey is entering his fourth year with the Rams. Last season, he had 77 total tackles, 16 pass deflections and four interceptions.

The Rams will need Ramsey to contain Diggs on Thursday night if they're going to start the season 1-0.