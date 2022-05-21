Jalen Ramsey Has A Challenge For Leonard Fournette
It's been a few years since Leonard Fournette and Jalen Ramsey were teammates on the Jaguars, but it's very apparent they're still on good terms.
On Saturday morning, Fournette posted a photo with Ramsey on Twitter. The caption said, "Lost to this dude... now we 2 Super Bowl champions."
Ramsey wasted no time responding to this tweet from Fournette. In his response, he issued a challenge to the former LSU star.
"I swear this dude the funniest man on the planet lol," Ramsey wrote. "But tie-breaker this year? First to 2 Super Bowls wins."
This is a pretty fun challenge from Ramsey.
Fournette's chances of winning back-to-back Super Bowls with the Buccaneers were ultimately crushed this past January by Ramsey and the Rams.
Now, Ramsey will be the one who has a chance to win a championship in consecutive seasons.
The Buccaneers and Rams will square off on Nov. 6 in Tampa Bay. We'd imagine Fournette and Ramsey will circle that date on their calendars.