Jalen Ramsey Has A Challenge For Leonard Fournette

THOUSAND OAKS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to the media during a practice for Super Bowl LVI at at California Lutheran University on February 11, 2022 in Thousand Oaks, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

It's been a few years since Leonard Fournette and Jalen Ramsey were teammates on the Jaguars, but it's very apparent they're still on good terms.

On Saturday morning, Fournette posted a photo with Ramsey on Twitter. The caption said, "Lost to this dude... now we 2 Super Bowl champions."

Ramsey wasted no time responding to this tweet from Fournette. In his response, he issued a challenge to the former LSU star.

"I swear this dude the funniest man on the planet lol," Ramsey wrote. "But tie-breaker this year? First to 2 Super Bowls wins."

This is a pretty fun challenge from Ramsey.

Fournette's chances of winning back-to-back Super Bowls with the Buccaneers were ultimately crushed this past January by Ramsey and the Rams.

Now, Ramsey will be the one who has a chance to win a championship in consecutive seasons.

The Buccaneers and Rams will square off on Nov. 6 in Tampa Bay. We'd imagine Fournette and Ramsey will circle that date on their calendars.