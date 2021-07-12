Jalen Ramsey Names The Hardest NFL WR To Cover

Even a cornerback as talented and confident as Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey will have certain guys who cause him trouble when they match up.

In a recent appearance on the “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” podcast, Ramsey named the hardest wide receivers to guard in the NFL. His No. 1 choice was a guy who is also in the NFC West.

Ramsey cited DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals as his toughest cover. Odell Beckham of the Cleveland Browns and newly-acquired Tennessee Titans wideout Julio Jones were next up on the list.

Interestingly, in Hopkins’ two games against the Rams last season, LA managed to keep him in check.

We don’t have how many times he matched up head-to-head with Ramsey readily available, but Hopkins totaled just 12 receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown in those two games, both losses.

Ramsey is not the only player in the league talking up Hopkins’ abilities though.

“I never played with a guy like D-Hop. The guy is unbelievable, man,” new Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green recently said. “He embraced me. We don’t have egos. He’s telling me, like, ‘If you want to run a route and I’m at that position just let me know.’ So, you have a guy like that, two guys like that in a room it’s going to be unbelievable. And we feed off each other.”