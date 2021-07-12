Jalen Ramsey Names The Hardest NFL WR To Cover

Even a cornerback as talented and confident as Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey will have certain guys who cause him trouble when they match up.
In a recent appearance on the “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” podcast, Ramsey named the hardest wide receivers to guard in the NFL. His No. 1 choice was a guy who is also in the NFC West.
Ramsey cited DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals as his toughest cover. Odell Beckham of the Cleveland Browns and newly-acquired Tennessee Titans wideout Julio Jones were next up on the list.
.@jalenramsey’s three WR that are hardest to guard 👀
(via @mworthofgame) pic.twitter.com/JZIaNk7PRv
— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 12, 2021
Interestingly, in Hopkins’ two games against the Rams last season, LA managed to keep him in check.
We don’t have how many times he matched up head-to-head with Ramsey readily available, but Hopkins totaled just 12 receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown in those two games, both losses.
Ramsey is not the only player in the league talking up Hopkins’ abilities though.
“I never played with a guy like D-Hop. The guy is unbelievable, man,” new Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green recently said. “He embraced me. We don’t have egos. He’s telling me, like, ‘If you want to run a route and I’m at that position just let me know.’ So, you have a guy like that, two guys like that in a room it’s going to be unbelievable. And we feed off each other.”