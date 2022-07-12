Look: Jalen Ramsey Reacts To Lamar Jackson's Controversial Ranking

THOUSAND OAKS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to the media during a practice for Super Bowl LVI at at California Lutheran University on February 11, 2022 in Thousand Oaks, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Despite all that Lamar Jackson has accomplished since 2018, he was left outside of the top 10 for ESPN's 2022 quarterback rankings.

ESPN's rankings were determined by the opinions of 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players.

Jackson's ranking didn't sit well with ESPN's Ryan Clark, who posted an emphatic message on Twitter this Tuesday.

"People might say I’m caping for @Lj_era8, but to me it’s common sense," Clark tweeted. "Any other qb with his impact, his success, his overall statistics would be worshipped. Yet, we are discussing why he isn’t in the top 10 QBs. The 3 other former MVPs are in the top 4. Guess I’m dumb though!"

A few hours later, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey responded to Clark's tweet. He agrees that Jackson is a special quarterback.

"Nah you talkin RC, this no cap," Ramsey replied. "Lamar like that!"

Over the past four seasons, Jackson has 9,967 passing yards, 3,673 rushing yards, and 105 total touchdowns. He owns a 37-12 record during that stretch.

There are plenty of talented quarterbacks in the NFL, no one will deny that. But it's just tough to leave a former MVP like Jackson outside of the top 10.